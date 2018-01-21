Overnight Racine apartment fire leaves thousands of dollars in property damage

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 4:22PM CST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
The flames were so intense, the porch is no longer recognizable —in fact only charred remnants of what it used to remain, drawing the attention of most everyone who passes by.
“[It was] horrific, just to see how fast it went up in flames," Brian Bruce said. "The good thing is that the building is brick, but the inside, as you can see, is all torn up, but it was just horrific."
Brain Bruce lives in the area and spent Saturday night taking pictures of the fire as it destroyed most of the building.
“I was just praying that everyone was okay," he said.
And his prayers most have been answered that night because firefighters say everyone evacuated safely and no one was injured.
"Everything is [going] to be alright," Bruce said. "[They] may have lost material things, but [they] escaped with [their lives]."
The investigation is ongoing, and the Racine Fire Department confirms arson has not been ruled out.