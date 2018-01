Oconomowoc 2nd graders help spread the word about TODAY'S TMJ4's Community Baby Shower

A big thank you to these 2nd graders at Greenland Elementary in Oconomowoc.

They put up posters in their school to get the word out about the TODAY'S TMJ4 Community Baby Shower, coming up Friday.

You can donate diapers, wipes, and whatever else you think new babies might need at any Sentry Foods store. The donated items will stay in your community.

This is what happens when you put seven and eight-year-olds in charge!

