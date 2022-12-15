Top 10 recession-proof jobs revealed based on wage growth

A new PayScale hot-jobs report reveals which jobs are recession proof right now. Wait staff, private banker, and media director are in the top three.

Here is a look at the top 10 and their annual median salaries:

Wait staff $19,900 Private banker $93,000 Media director $108,000 Police, fire, ambulance dispatcher $44,500 Sales consultant $56,800 Microbiologist $59,900 Marketing and business development director $119,000 Dock worker $41,100 EKG technician $40,400 Installation technician $46,800

All 10 have 15-30 percent wage growth. The average wage growth in the U.S. for all positions is about 5 percent, according to government data.

What's unique about the list is that the jobs range from those that require advanced degrees to those that don't require any.

PayScale said there's a common thread among them.

"I think we're seeing, you know again the impact of COVID, what's gone on there, and how the world of work has changed in a lot of ways for the better because of COVID,” said Paul Wolfe, board member of PayScale. “Those fall in line with what businesses are trying to do. They're trying to get back on their feet. They want to scale. They want to make sure they're fully staffed to support their their needs.”

From hospitality, supply chain and finance to science, the pandemic showed these industries' worth.

Payscale says despite worries about a possible recession ahead, employers in these hot job industries are most concerned about retaining their talent, driving pay increases.