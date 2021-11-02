Tesla recalls software in thousands of vehicles

Tesla is recalling software in nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a reported problem with its automatic emergency brake system.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, the emergency brake could automatically activate and cause a rear-end crash.

The recall impacts the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles that were sold since 2017.

The agency says Tesla has uninstalled software that caused the issue and released new software.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any crashes due to the emergency brake system issue.