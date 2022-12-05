North Carolina woman wins lottery and gives birth on the same day

November 9 will be a day a North Carolina woman will never forget.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said it was the day Brenda Gomez Hernandez gave birth and won the lottery.

According to lottery officials, Hernandez delivered her baby girl. A few hours later, she won $100,000 after matching numbers on four white balls and then doubled her winnings when she hit the power play.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez told lottery officials. “I’m so thankful.”

Officials said she bought the $3 ticket at a QuikTrip in Concord, using her children's birthdays.

According to lottery officials, after taxes, Hernandez will take home $65,015.

She told officials that the money would go towards paying for her house.