Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Strangers rent van and travel 10 hours together after flight from Florida to Tennessee is canceled

Screen Shot 2022-12-12 at 2.18.40 PM.png
Posted at 3:27 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 17:38:12-05

A group of strangers took matters into their own hands after their flight from Orlando, Florida to Knoxville, Tennessee, was canceled last week.

Alanah Story detailed the journey on TikTok.

@alanahstory21 I cant make this up. Road trip! 🚐 @The Farm Babe @StarrPuck @doerksen92 @Renee @robinwharton976 @CozumelAutentico ♬ original sound - Alanah

Story said the group rented a 15-passenger van for the 10-hour trip.

Some of the passengers said they were trying to get to Knoxville for a conference. One family was scheduled to visit the University of Tennesee and another person said she was in jeopardy of missing her final exams.

Three hours into the trip, the group gave an update from Georgia. They all appeared to be in good spirits after stopping at a gas station.

@alanahstory21

♬ original sound - Alanah

The group finally arrived in Knoxville about seven hours later.

"I'm really grateful to all these guys right here because my baby girl had her heart set out to make this appointment for the University of Tennessee... and we made our 10 a.m. appointment all because of the community that got together," the driver of the van said.

@alanahstory21 Replying to @lul.ken and thats a wrap folks! #roadtrip ♬ original sound - Alanah

Story said Frontier offered her a $50 voucher for canceling the flight, which led the group to rent a van.

"That doesn't even cover our individual portions for the van that we had to rent," she said.

Despite that minor complaint, the entire group appeared to be happy with the outcome of the unexpected trip and the connections they made with each other.

@alanahstory21 Please tighten tf up @flyfrontier #roadtrip #flight #travel ♬ original sound - Alanah

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!