Food trends to watch for in 2023 include charcuterie boards and CBD desserts

Menus at restaurants could be changing in 2023 as food prices remain high.

The National Restaurant Association says restaurant operators will be looking to streamline menus.

"You may notice that some of your favorite menu items may not be on the menu now when they were before, and that often has a lot to do with costs," said Michelle Korsmo, CEO of the National Restaurant Association. "I know I was talking to a recent restaurant operator that said, 'We just can't put this item on the menu for what we have to price it for because that's not where our customers want to be. And so for now we're going to take that off.'"

The association expects next year's food trends to revolve around comfort foods, Southeast Asian foods and charcuterie boards.

People can also expect to see more value meals, especially for breakfast, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Restaurants are also looking to cater to people's ever-changing needs.

"The other thing that we see is handheld menu options more, which I don't know if people are sitting at home working and eating... but french toast sticks, chicken and waffle sandwiches more ideas like that that are really trying to serve that customer demand for convenience," Korsmo said.

Desserts are also likely to get a twist in 2023. The National Restaurant Association says people may see more alternative sweeteners, revamped classics and items with CBD, an active ingredient in cannabis.