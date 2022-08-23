Finland's leader apologizes after leaked photo shows topless influencers dancing at official residence

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized after more leaked images of her partying have been criticized.

Marin explained on Tuesday that she believes that a leaked image of a party at her official residence showing two topless women was "not appropriate," and she said, "I apologize for it."

Still, the prime minister defended the party as harmless, saying, "that kind of a picture should not have been taken, but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together,” Reuters reported.

The New York Post published the image, which shows two women covering themselves with a sign that says "Finland" while lifting their shirts behind the sign.

Marin, one of the world's youngest leaders, recently took a drug test to prove that she was not consuming any illegal substances after video footage from another party leaked, showing her partying in a "boisterous" way with Finish celebrities in late 2021. That drug test came back negative on Monday.

As the BBC reported, Prime Minister Marin denied taking any drugs and said that she only consumed alcohol and was just enjoying her night out "in a boisterous way."

"I danced, sang, and partied, perfectly legal things. I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]," Marin said.

Marin was formerly the world's youngest government leader, a title taken over by Chile's new leader Gabriel Boric.

The prime minister's scandal has made her the target of opposition figures within Finland's political landscape. Opposition leader Riikka Purra called for Marin to take the voluntary drug test and said there had been a "shadow of doubt" over the situation.

In 2019, Marin became the world's youngest prime minister, chosen by her party at age 34. In 2015 she revealed her struggles with judgment because of her mother's same-sex relationship, the BBC reported.

