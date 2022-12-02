Children's clothing sets recalled due to presence of lead paint

Bentex is recalling children's clothing sets that pose a hazard from lead paint.

"The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban," a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The clothing sets feature various Disney themes, including images of Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Baby Yoda.

Approximately 87,000 units were sold at Ross, T.J.Maxx and other retailers nationwide, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers can return the clothes for a refund.

No injuries have been reported.

Click here for the batch numbers of the recalled products.