7 people including five teenagers, a 2-year-old shot near Philadelphia school

Police say seven people including five teenagers and a 2-year-old girl were shot near a Philadelphia school.

The shooting started at about 5:50 p.m. ET in the city's northeast neighborhood Strawberry Mansion in front of a beer distributor. Police said the 2-year-old was shot in her left thigh and was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in a private vehicle escorted by police, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The girl was listed in stable condition. A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition after being shot three times, twice in the chest and once in the right side of his body.

Another victim, a 31-year-old woman, was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police said no motive was known and there were no immediate arrests in the case.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said an event not related to school activity was happening at the nearby elementary school.

Two other 16-year-old boys who were shot in the arm, and one in the leg, were reported to be in stable condition. Another teen, a 17-year-old, suffered a graze wound to his thigh and was transported by an Uber car share ride to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police said they found nearly 30 spent shell casings.