West Milwaukee Police seek help locating missing 44-year-old woman

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — West Milwaukee Police are actively searching for 31-year-old Monica D. Spoto, who was reported missing on Oct. 25, after not being seen for over a week.

Spoto was last observed at the Fairfield Inn on 4229 W. National Avenue on October 18.

West Milwaukee Police Department

She had informed her family that she intended to head toward an area near South 81st Street and West Greenfield Avenue, but she has not been heard from since.

Spoto's family, deeply concerned for her wellbeing, reported that her phone has ceased receiving calls, and attempts to transfer money to her have gone unanswered.

The last communication they received from her was a text message expressing love and a vague indication that she “did her best.”

Although the message did not mention any specific suicidal ideation, the family is alarmed given her history of drug use, and is urging the police to check on her welfare.

Police have attempted to make contact at a possible location where she may be staying, 1508 S. 81st Street in West Allis, but have so far been unsuccessful. West Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information about Spoto’s whereabouts to come forward as the investigation continues.

