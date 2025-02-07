Watch Now
West Allis police seek suspect in sexual assault near 70th and National

Police said the suspect may speak Spanish and limited English and was last seen near 76th and National.
West Allis Police Department
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect wanted for sexual assault that occurred on Feb. 4 near 70th and National.

Police said the man entered the victim’s residence without consent as she was unloading groceries and began touching her after asking for directions.

He then allegedly fled on foot when the victim shouted for a family member.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 30s, about 5'6"-5'8", with short dark hair, a goatee, and a medium build. He was wearing tan work boots, gray pants, a black jacket over a blue Florida tank top, and a black baseball hat with flames on the brim.

Untitled design (24).png

Police said the suspect may speak Spanish and limited English and was last seen near 76th and National.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

