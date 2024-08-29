West Allis Police searching for missing 17-year-old

West Allis Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Latrec Reynosa Bashford, who was last seen on August 28, 2024.

Latrec was reported missing after he was seen leaving his residence near 119th & West Oklahoma Avenue around 3 a.m.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and short curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, red shorts, and red sandals.

Police say he has an intellectual disability and is unable to return home without assistance.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Latrec’s whereabouts to contact the Milwaukee Police Department immediately. Time is critical in these situations, and any information could be vital in locating him and ensuring his safe return home.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error