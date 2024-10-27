West Allis Police are asking for help to find Shawn AC King

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding missing person Shawn AC King.

King was last seen driving a red 2019 Nissan Rogue with a plate number of ARC 3630 on Friday.

He is about six feet and four inches and 350 pounds. King has brown hair and hazel eyes, but police do not know what he was last wearing.

Police say he may be camping somewhere in the area and he may be armed. Authorities are asking the public to contact their local police department if he is seen.

