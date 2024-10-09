All lanes reopen on I-43/94 northbound near Holt Avenue after crash closure

MILWAUKEE — All lanes have reopened on I-43/94 northbound near Holt Avenue after an initial closure due to a crash.

A law enforcement pursuit ended in a crash around 3:18 p.m., and the wreckage remained in the middle of the freeway. Some traffic was seen creeping around the crash site, which is a major choke point on the interstate.

Traffic was also backed up to the Plainfield curve.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

