St. Augustine Prep plans to expands to transform Milwaukee’s Northshore community, students and staff react

MILWAUKEE — Saint Augustine Preparatory Academy is officially breaking ground on its future north campus. For students like Kenydi Turner, a senior who grew up on Milwaukee’s north side, this new campus represents an opportunity for more students to experience the education that has shaped her into the young woman she is today.

"I’m so excited to see who shows up and shows out," Kenydi said, brimming with anticipation at the thought of what this new development will bring to her community.

After a year of planning and preparation, the old Cardinal Stritch University campus is being transformed into St. Augustine Prep North.

Cheers filled the air as the groundbreaking ceremony marked the next phase of the school’s ambitious expansion to become a full K4-12 institution.

Kenydi, who dreams of becoming a journalist, credits Augustine Prep’s educational style for preparing her for her future endeavors.

"Whenever I had low points, I always went to them," she shared. "They were like, 'Kenydi, we are here for you.'"

The new North Campus is set to open in the fall of 2026, with the goal of eventually serving 1,000 scholars. Staff members, like Fatima Munoz, see this project as more than just an expansion.

"It will be an opportunity to bridge different communities," Fatima Munoz explained. "It will bring opportunities for resources and programming for students who may not otherwise have access."

With 300,000 square feet of space, the North Campus will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, STEM labs, fine arts studios, and athletic facilities. The design includes a new fieldhouse, turf soccer field, and outdoor track, ensuring that students will not only excel academically but also athletically.

Kenydi expressed her excitement about the growing campus community.

"Having our schools go against each other—the fun of it. And also seeing how the academics will work—it’s going to be amazing."

Since joining Augustine Prep in 8th grade, Kenydi has thrived in its challenging environment, and she believes the new campus will continue to uphold the school's high standards.

"They are challenging for sure, which is a good thing because the more I’m challenged, the more my mind will grow," she said.

Kelsey Bren, Chief People Officer for Augustine Prep, echoed the sentiment of excitement during the groundbreaking event.

"This is a unique property. In so many ways, this ground is holy ground," Bren said. "It’s a blessing to get to build on that and take the Cardinal Stritch legacy into the future."

With over $12 million raised so far, the project is nearly halfway to its $25 million fundraising goal. Bren emphasized the lasting impact the new campus will have on both students and the community.

"Young people will come here, change this community, and in many cases, they’ll want to come back," Bren said. "We’re also excited to bring students who don’t normally get to this part of the community."

To learn how you can support St. Augustine Prep’s vision, visit https://www.augprep.org/ for more information

