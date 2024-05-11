Silver alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man named Michael Smith.

Smith is 63 years old and about five feet and seven inches. He has a short afro and a black and goatee.

He was last seen on the 3200 block of W. Highland Blvd. on Friday, and he was wearing a light blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, light blue sweatpants and a black skull cap with straight edges.

Anyone with information can contact MPD at 414-935-7232.

