NewsMilwaukee County

Silver alert issued for 62-year-old man last seen March 2 after leaving assisted living facility

Police said Timothy Lawson, 62, left his assisted living facility around 9 a.m. on March 2, 2025, stating he was going to Pick 'n Save at 1735 W. Silver Spring Dr.
GLENDALE, Wis. — The Glendale Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 62-year-old man believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Police said Timothy Lawson, 62, left his assisted living facility around 9 a.m. on March 2, 2025, stating he was going to Pick 'n Save at 1735 W. Silver Spring Dr.

Timothy is allowed to sign himself out of the facility but was supposed to return the same night, according to police. It is unknown whether he left on foot or was picked up by an unknown individual.

He is described as a Black man, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. His clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale Police at 414-228-1753.

