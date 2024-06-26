Watch Now
Police searching for critically missing 83-year-old woman

Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 25, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person 83-year-old woman.

Police say Mae Burton was last in contact with her family on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 25, 2024. She was last believed to be in the area of the 8800 block of W. Swan Road in Milwaukee.

She is around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

She has thinning gray hair and brown eyes. Mae was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, and blue slip-on sandals. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

