Police search for 15-year-old mother and her twin infants in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Analisa E. Vallejo. She is in the company of her twin 2-month-old male children, Kyaire K. Israel and Armoni K. Israel.

Vallejo is described as a Black female, 5'1, 165lbs with light brown/red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 6300 block of West Congress Street around 1 p.m. Thursday. She was wearing a black and white jacket, black pants, black tennis shoes, a black and white headband, and a pink and black watch.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vallejo, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip