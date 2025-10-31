Police search for 15-year-old mother and her twin infants in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Analisa E. Vallejo. She is in the company of her twin 2-month-old male children, Kyaire K. Israel and Armoni K. Israel.
Vallejo is described as a Black female, 5'1, 165lbs with light brown/red hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in the 6300 block of West Congress Street around 1 p.m. Thursday. She was wearing a black and white jacket, black pants, black tennis shoes, a black and white headband, and a pink and black watch.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vallejo, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.
