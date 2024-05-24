Police respond to call for fight at Sherman Park; deputy's gun discharged during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee deputy sheriff's gun discharged during the pursuit of a suspect while responding to a call about a fight at Sherman Park on Thursday night.

The call came just before 7:40 p.m. The caller reported that three men were involved, two of whom were reportedly armed with a long gun and a handgun.

When the deputy sheriffs arrived, three men fled, leading to a chase, ultimately apprehending two of the suspects police say.

During the foot pursuit, a resident adjacent to the park reported that one of the fleeing males was in his yard. As a deputy sergeant approached the suspect, he unintentionally discharged his service weapon into the ground near his own foot, according to police.

No one was injured.

The suspect in the resident's yard was found to be in possession of a weapon. He was taken into custody, and the weapon was recovered, police say.

The Milwaukee Police Department assisted with securing the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. The deputy sergeant, a six-and-a-half-year veteran of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.

