Police ask for public's help to find missing 33-year-old Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 33-year-old woman.

Lisa Perkins was last seen Thursday, March 13 in the area of the 5000 block of W. Chambers St.

Watch: What we know about a critically missing 33-year-old woman:

Police searching for critically missing 33-year-old woman

Lisa is described as 5'1" tall, weighing around 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple zip-up jacket, a gray and white striped sweater, "Army green" skinny jeans, and rubber Chelsea-style boots. Lisa was last seen traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

