Police ask for public's help to find critically missing 17-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for the public's help to find a critically missing 17-year-old boy.

Jalen Harris was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 4400 block of N. 64th St. in Milwaukee.

Watch: What we know about a critically missing 17-year-old boy:

Police searching for critically missing 17-year-old

Jalen stands 5'9" tall and weighs around 120 pounds, police say. He has medium-length hair, and was last seen wearing a black/gray/white camouflage mask, a black and white Nike Tech jacket, light gray jogger pants with a white stripe, and black and white Nike shoes.

Police believe Jalen is on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

