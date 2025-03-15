Oak Creek Police ask for help to find missing endangered woman

OAK CREEK, Wis. — The Oak Creek Police Department is asking for help to find Yolanda Ramos, a missing endangered woman last seen Saturday leaving Community Medical Services in the 1300 block of College Ave.

Ramos has black hair with a gray patch and wears it in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white turtleneck underneath, blue jeans and black and green shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCPD at (414) 762-8200 or at mmusa@oakcreekwi.gov.

