MPD searching for critically missing 80-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person 80-year-old man.
Archie H. Blunt Jr. Blunt, 80, is 5'9 with a medium build, black and gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, pants of an unknown color, and white shoes.
Blunt was last seen in the 7700 block of North Pointe Street on Friday, May 17, at approximately 2 p.m.
He may be driving a red 2018 GMC Terrain.
Anyone with information regarding Blunt's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.
