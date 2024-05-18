Watch Now
MPD searching for critically missing 80-year-old man

Posted at 8:55 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 22:20:20-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person 80-year-old man.

Archie H. Blunt Jr. Blunt, 80, is 5'9 with a medium build, black and gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, pants of an unknown color, and white shoes.

Blunt was last seen in the 7700 block of North Pointe Street on Friday, May 17, at approximately 2 p.m.

He may be driving a red 2018 GMC Terrain.

Anyone with information regarding Blunt's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

