MPD searching for critically missing 46-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Jerome T. Coltrane.
Coltrane, 46, is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He has black and gray hair, brown eyes, is clean-shaven, and has a low haircut. He was last seen wearing gray pants with a red stripe, a green jacket, and black rain boots.
Coltrane was last seen in the 5100 block of West Silver Spring Drive on Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding Coltrane's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.
