Missing juvenile: Wauwatosa police need help locating missing child

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa Police Department is asking for help to find Malani Locust, 12, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday leaving the Slick City Action Park.

Locust was on foot when she left the park and is about five feet and four inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, a cream beanie and black Crocks.

If anyone knows her whereabouts, call WPD at (414) 471-8430.

