Missing Child Alert issued for Milwaukee infant

MILWAUKEE — A Missing Child Alert has been issued in Milwaukee for 5-week-old Khimir Adeleke.

Adeleke is a Black male, weighing 7 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen around 10:49 p.m. Thursday wearing cream onesie pajamas.

He is missing from the 3000 block of North 2nd Lane.

Adeleke may be in the company of Roy Dunbar, a black male.



They may be traveling in a 2018 black Honda Accord, WI license plate ATF4016.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405

