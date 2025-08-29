Missing Child Alert issued for Milwaukee infant

MILWAUKEE — A Missing Child Alert has been issued in Milwaukee for 5-week-old Khimir Adeleke.
Adeleke is a Black male, weighing 7 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen around 10:49 p.m. Thursday wearing cream onesie pajamas.
He is missing from the 3000 block of North 2nd Lane.
Adeleke may be in the company of Roy Dunbar, a black male.
They may be traveling in a 2018 black Honda Accord, WI license plate ATF4016.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405
