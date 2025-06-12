Milwaukee woman missing since Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, 85-year-old Cora Pierce.

Pierce was last in contact with a neighbor Wednesday afternoon. She was last believed to be in the area of North Teutonia Avenue and West Villard Street in Milwaukee.

Pierce is a black female, standing around 5’0" tall and weighing around 147lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen a multi-colored scarf and pink jacket. She uses a red and black colored walker. She may also be on a Milwaukee County Bus.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

