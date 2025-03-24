Milwaukee teen missing since Sunday

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old Milwaukee girl has been missing for nearly 24 hours.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Paress C. Love was last in contact with her family around 8 p.m. Sunday. She is missing from the area of 800 E. Ogden Avenue.

Love is described as a Black female, standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair.

Photo submitted

She is believed to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with bold white lettering on the front and gray pants. She has tattoos on her right arm and right side of her neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.

