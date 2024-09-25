Milwaukee police seeking critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing man. Terry Green has not been seen since Tuesday around 6:00 p.m.

Police say Green was traveling on foot with a walker near the 1300 block of W. Groeling Avenue.

MPD The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for critically missing Terry Green.

Green is described as a Black man, 76 years old, 5'7" tall, 150 pounds with a medium build. He's balding, with short gray hair and brown eyes. Green was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, tan cargo shorts and black boots.

Anyone with any information about Green's location should call the Milwaukee police district 5 at 414-935-7252.

