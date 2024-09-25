Watch Now
Milwaukee police seeking critically missing man

Terry Green
MPD
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for critically missing Terry Green.
Terry Green
Posted

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing man. Terry Green has not been seen since Tuesday around 6:00 p.m.

Police say Green was traveling on foot with a walker near the 1300 block of W. Groeling Avenue.

Terry Green
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for critically missing Terry Green.

Green is described as a Black man, 76 years old, 5'7" tall, 150 pounds with a medium build. He's balding, with short gray hair and brown eyes. Green was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, tan cargo shorts and black boots.

Anyone with any information about Green's location should call the Milwaukee police district 5 at 414-935-7252.

