Milwaukee police seeking critically missing 65-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 65-year-old man.
Albert Shanklin, Sr. has not been seen since Sunday around midnight. He was last seen near the 2500 block of N. 16th Street.
Shanklin is described as a Black man who weights about 145 pounds and stands 5'11" tall with a thin build. Police say he has a black, low crew cut hairstyle and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white and grey Nike shoes.
Anyone with any information about where Shanklin might be is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District at 414-935-7232.
