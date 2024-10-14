Milwaukee police seeking critically missing 65-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 65-year-old man.

Albert Shanklin, Sr. has not been seen since Sunday around midnight. He was last seen near the 2500 block of N. 16th Street.

Milwaukee Police Department The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 65-year-old man. Albert Shanklin, Sr. has not been seen since Sunday around midnight.

Shanklin is described as a Black man who weights about 145 pounds and stands 5'11" tall with a thin build. Police say he has a black, low crew cut hairstyle and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white and grey Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information about where Shanklin might be is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District at 414-935-7232.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip