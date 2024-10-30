Milwaukee police seeking critically missing 19-year-old woman

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing 19-year-old woman.

Montaja Jefferson was last seen just after midnight on Wednesday near the 4000 block of N. 24th Street.

Jefferson was last seen wearing a hospital gown, pink bonnet, orange jogging pants, and rainbow-colored Croc shoes. She's described as a Black female standing about 5'9" tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

Anyone with any information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department Major Crimes Division at 414-935-7360

