Milwaukee Police seeking assistance locating critically missing 24-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 24-year-old.
Hunter I. Parker was last seen on foot near 12th Street and Kilbourn Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Police describe him as a white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, multicolored shorts, and multicolored shoes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 3 at 414-935-7232.
