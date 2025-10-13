Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee Police seek public's assistance finding critically missing 9-year-old Dejuan Garrett

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department wants your assistance in locating a 9-year-old it considers critically missing.

Dejuan Garrett was last in contact with his family during the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 12. MPD believes he was last in the area of North 62nd Street and West Hope Street in Milwaukee.

Garrett is a 4'11" black male weighing 70 lbs with short, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a multi-colored silk screen design on the front, black shorts and Reebok tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Garrett's whereabouts, you're asked to call the MPD's District 7 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7272.

