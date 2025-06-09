Milwaukee police seek help locating critically missing 46-year-old man believed to need medical attention

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a critically missing 46-year-old man they believe is injured and may need medical attention.

Police say Kevin Shumpert was last seen on foot, headed eastbound from the 5100 block of N. Lovers Lane Road.

He was wearing a black shirt, gray or blue pants, and either no shoes or unknown footwear. Police describe him as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District 4 at 414-935-7242 or 414-935-7360.

