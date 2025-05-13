Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police seek help in locating critically missing 83-year-old woman

Anyone who has seen Edwards or has information should call Milwaukee Police District Seven Station at 414-935-7272
Elma Edwards
Milwaukee Police Department
Elma Edwards
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help in locating a critically missing 83-year-old woman.

Police said Elma Edwards was last seen near 70th and Courtland around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Police describe Edwards as a Black female, medium complexion, 5'03", 150lbs, black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue skinny jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Edwards or has information should call Milwaukee Police District Seven Station at 414-935-7272.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones