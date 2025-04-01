Milwaukee police seek help in finding critically missing 74-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 74-year-old William G. Lau, who was last seen on Monday, March 31, at 4:30 p.m. near Cramer and Hampshire.

Police said Lau left on foot in an unknown direction but often takes the bus. He may have traveled to the area of 200 W. Greenfield Ave.

He is described as a white male, 5'10", 140 lbs, slim, with gray hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District 1 at 414-935-7212.

