Milwaukee Police seek help identifying two children, finding their guardians

MILWAUKEE — Two young girls were found alone near Jefferson and Erie street on Monday. Police are asking for help identifying them and locating their guardians.

The first child is a girl believed to be around 7 years old, wearing a yellow T-shirt, blue pants, and multicolored sandals.

Milwaukee Police Department

The second child is a girl believed to be around 4 years old, wearing barrettes in her hair, a light blue T-shirt, blue shorts, and multicolored sandals.

Milawukee Police Department

The children were found around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Their parent or guardian cannot be located at this time. Police describe the children as "minimally verbal."

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these children is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s First District at 414-935-7212.

