Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police seek help identifying boy found near 38th and Burleigh

He is safe, but officers are working to reunite him with his family.
Custom Clipping Thumbnail (1).png
Milwaukee Police Department
Custom Clipping Thumbnail (1).png
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young boy found near N. 38th Street and W. Burleigh Street.

He is safe, but officers are working to reunite him with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District 7 police at 414-935-7272.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones