Milwaukee police seek help identifying boy found near 38th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young boy found near N. 38th Street and W. Burleigh Street.

He is safe, but officers are working to reunite him with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District 7 police at 414-935-7272.

