MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need help finding 65-year-old Cheryl Dixon. Police said she was reported missing on Feb. 8, near 16th and Finn.

Dixon is described as a 65-year-old Native American woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Watch: Milwaukee police seek help finding missing 65-year-old woman

Milwaukee police search for critically missing person

She was last seen wearing a brown suede coat, light jeans, and purple and white Puma shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7252.

