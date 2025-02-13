Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police seek help finding missing 65-year-old woman

She was last seen wearing a brown suede coat, light jeans, and purple and white Puma shoes
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need help finding 65-year-old Cheryl Dixon. Police said she was reported missing on Feb. 8, near 16th and Finn.

Dixon is described as a 65-year-old Native American woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Watch: Milwaukee police seek help finding missing 65-year-old woman

Milwaukee police search for critically missing person

She was last seen wearing a brown suede coat, light jeans, and purple and white Puma shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7252.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones