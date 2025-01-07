Milwaukee Police seek help finding critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing person, Robert Carter.

Carter was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 6, near 12th Street and Kilbourn Avenue.

He is a 44-year-old Black man, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a short dark beard.

Carter was last seen wearing an orange winter jacket over a blue shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes with white stripes. He is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

