Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing 74-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 74-year-old man.

William Lau was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, near Cramer and Hampshire. He was wearing a red jacket and carrying two backpacks. Police say he left on foot in an unknown direction and often takes the bus.

Lau is described as white, 5'10", 140 pounds, slim, with gray hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call District 1 at 414-935-7212.

