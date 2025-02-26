Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing 42-year-old man last seen near 16th and Canal

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a critically missing 42-year-old man.
Police said Daniel A. Molina-Caceres was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 26 at approximately 12:25 p.m. near 16th Street and Canal Street.
He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with a medium build, a thin mustache, and a chin strap beard.
He was last seen wearing a yellow flat-brim baseball cap with a design on the front, a faded red hooded sweatshirt with white detailing on the front, a faded black zip-up jacket with an AMD Milwaukee Tool logo on the left chest, gray pants, and blue shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.
