Milwaukee police searching for woman missing since Thursday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 83-year-old Elma Edwards.

Edwards was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 4700 block of North 70th Street in Milwaukee.

Edwards is a black female, with a medium complexion, standing around 5'03" and weighing around 106lbs, with black/gray hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police District Seven Station at 414-935-7272.

