Milwaukee police searching for missing 9-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 9-year-old Dejuan Garrett, who is considered a critically missing person.

Garrett is described as a Black male, dark complexion, 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 80 pounds, with brown eyes and short, low black hair.

Garrett was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of West Thurston Avenue. He was wearing a blue and gray hoodie, black t-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

