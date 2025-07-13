Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Milwaukee Police Department
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for missing 15-year-old, Angelina Wychesit.

Police say she was last in contact with her family on the morning of Sunday, July 13. She is last believed to be in the area of Fernwood Cr. and Honey Creek Dr.

Angelina is a Native American female, she is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs about 90 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing only a black shirt and socks. Angelina should be traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.

