Milwaukee police searching for missing 14-year-old and her newborn daughter

Police are searching for Jariah Giles and her 3-day-old daughter.
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing teen and her newborn daughter. 14-year-old Jariah T Giles and her 3-day-old baby Mylehni Childress were last seen just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Jariah is described as a Black female, about 5'4" tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and blue space themed shirt, black pants with a white stripe and a purple hair bonnet.

She's believed to be with her three-day-old daughter Mylehni, who is described as a Black infant with black hair and black eyes. Her clothing is unknown.

The pair were last seen on the 2400 block of N. 36th Street on Wednesday, just after midnight.

Anyone with any information about their wherabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 3 at 414-935-7232.

