Milwaukee police searching for critically missing woman from Chicago

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing person, Jane Doe.

The missing woman might possibly go by the name of Lavachria Hendrix and says that she is from Chicago. Police describe the woman as Black, about 5'6" tall, and 175 pounds. She's about 60 years old.

MPD Critically missing woman, Jane Doe, but possibly Lavachria Hendrix

She was last seen wearing her hair, which is black, high on her head. She was wearing a white, pink and black striped dress and light colored sandals.

Doe/Hendrix was last seen on a Milwaukee County Transit bus heading west on State Street from N. 12th Street on Tuesday just after 1:00 a.m.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's 3rd District at 414-935-7232.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip