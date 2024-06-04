Milwaukee police searching for critically missing woman

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman.

Ramona 'Mona' Mashburn was last seen Monday evening around 9:00 p.m. near the 5000 block of W. Burleigh Street.

MPD Ramona 'Mona' Mashburn has not been seen since Monday evening.

She was wearing a red shirt, tan jacket, blue pants, pink socks and red rimmed glasses. Washburn is about 5'6" tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7252

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip