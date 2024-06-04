Watch Now
Milwaukee police searching for critically missing woman

Posted at 6:07 AM, Jun 04, 2024

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman.

Ramona 'Mona' Mashburn was last seen Monday evening around 9:00 p.m. near the 5000 block of W. Burleigh Street.

She was wearing a red shirt, tan jacket, blue pants, pink socks and red rimmed glasses. Washburn is about 5'6" tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7252

